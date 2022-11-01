How To Watch: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Purdue Boilermakers

Game Day Vitals for Iowa Hawkeyes @ Purdue Boilermakers
The Purdue Boilermakers look to get to bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the season by trying to grab a fifth win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in six tries during Jeff Brohm’s tenure as head coach. Purdue has found an answer to their running game issues led by walkon redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee running for over 100 yards in three of the past four games while Aidan O’Connell has continued to impress throwing for 2,270 yards on 66.3% completion percentage. On the flipside, Iowa has another stellar defense (ranking #5 overall in the country in yards per game and #1 in yards per play at 3.91) leading the way for a team that has struggled on offense (to put it very kindly). Want to know where you can watch or listen to the game? Check below!
Opponent | Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3)
Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Iowa: Black & Hawkeye Gold
Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
Capacity | 57,246 (2014-present)
Surface | Bermuda Grass
Mascot | Hawkeyes
Tickets | $45 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time | 12:00pm EST
TV | FS1
Online Streaming | Fox Sports
Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds | Purdue -4.5 (10/31/22). Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | Purdue leads 50-39-3
Last Purdue Win | 24-7 at #2 Iowa on 10/16/2021
Last Iowa Win | 26-20 at Iowa on 10/19/2019
SB Nation Blog Representation | Black Heart, Gold Pants
Weather Forecast | Cloudy / H: 71° L: 55° / 9% Chance of Rain / Wind S 17mph
2021 Iowa Postseason | Lost VRBO Citrus Bowl 17-20 to Kentucky Wildcats
Coach | Kirk Ferentz: 182-114 (24th years as Iowa HC)
