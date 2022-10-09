Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center

It is a battle for first place in the Big Ten West! No, really! Both Purdue and Nebraska are leading the Big Ten West at 2-1. Nebraska has lost to a moribund Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and has fired its coach, but it is 2-1 in league play. Purdue is coming home after two huge road wins at Minnesota and Maryland and are riding a three-game winning streak after a 1-2 start.

This one should be interesting. Nebraska has not set the world aflame in beating Indiana and Rutgers, but they are opponents that officially count in the standings as conference wins, so 2-1 is 2-1.

If Purdue is truly going to be competitive in the West it needs to hold serve at home. It has dominated the recent series with the Cornhuskers, winning three of the last four and only losing the weird COVID game of 2020. Purdue can take full control of the West with a win here.