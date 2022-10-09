 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue 31, Maryland 29: In Tweets

That’s two road wins in a row.

By Travis Miller
This is an amazing stat to me: Purdue has won 7 of its last 10 games away from Ross-Ade Stadium. Last year was the first year Purdue won four or more in one year away from home in one season with its wins at Iowa, Nebraska, UConn, Northwestern, and the bowl game. Purdue is now 2-1 on the road this year, and is one play (against a currently unbeaten team) from being 3-0. In the Big Ten Purdue has won 5 of its last 7 road games.

It was a sparse crowd in College Park yesterday, but the Purdue fans that showed up showed out. Jumboheroes was in attendance and said that the Purdue fans were able to set behind the bench and were loud. I heard them on the broadcast quite a bit, too. Thank you very much, east coast Boilers. The Midwest contingent will take it from here.

