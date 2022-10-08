Purdue at Maryland: Game Thread & How to Watch

Get ready for some offense.

Both of these teams love to pass the ball and both quarterbacks are among the league’s best. It should make for a fun afternoon. How does Purdue come off of a huge win in another big road game, their third road game in four weeks? How does Maryland respond after their own big win over Michigan State? Are the Terrapins good or is their record a product of a relatively weak schedule compared to Purdue.

We do have a staff member in attendance. Jumboheroes, the head of our East Coast bureau, is in attendance today with a couple of other alumni. Hopefully that can get us over the top in this one. I like Purdue slightly in this one, but I expect there to be a decent amount of points put up both ways. Watch for the secondaries, as Purdue has seven interceptions as a team while Maryland only has two.