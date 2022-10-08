 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue at Maryland: Game Thread & How to Watch

Purdue looks to hit the halfway point over .500.

By Travis Miller
Get ready for some offense.

Both of these teams love to pass the ball and both quarterbacks are among the league’s best. It should make for a fun afternoon. How does Purdue come off of a huge win in another big road game, their third road game in four weeks? How does Maryland respond after their own big win over Michigan State? Are the Terrapins good or is their record a product of a relatively weak schedule compared to Purdue.

We do have a staff member in attendance. Jumboheroes, the head of our East Coast bureau, is in attendance today with a couple of other alumni. Hopefully that can get us over the top in this one. I like Purdue slightly in this one, but I expect there to be a decent amount of points put up both ways. Watch for the secondaries, as Purdue has seven interceptions as a team while Maryland only has two.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)
Stadium SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
Capacity 51,802
Surface Field Turf
Mascot Testudo the Turtle
Tickets $20 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time Noon EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Maryland -3 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Maryland leads 2-1
Last Purdue Win 40-14 at Purdue on 10/12/2019
Last Maryland Win 50-7 at Maryland on 10/1/2016
SB Nation Blog Representation Testudo Times
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 58 degrees
2021 Minnesota Postseason Beat Virginia Tech 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl
Coach Mike Locksley (17-24 in 4th year at Maryland, 19-50 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Jumboheroes

Purdue (3-2, 1-1) at Maryland (4-1, 1-1) Game Center

