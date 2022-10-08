Purdue at Maryland: Game Thread & How to Watch

Get ready for some offense.
Both of these teams love to pass the ball and both quarterbacks are among the league’s best. It should make for a fun afternoon. How does Purdue come off of a huge win in another big road game, their third road game in four weeks? How does Maryland respond after their own big win over Michigan State? Are the Terrapins good or is their record a product of a relatively weak schedule compared to Purdue.
We do have a staff member in attendance. Jumboheroes, the head of our East Coast bureau, is in attendance today with a couple of other alumni. Hopefully that can get us over the top in this one. I like Purdue slightly in this one, but I expect there to be a decent amount of points put up both ways. Watch for the secondaries, as Purdue has seven interceptions as a team while Maryland only has two.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)
|Stadium
|SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
|Capacity
|51,802
|Surface
|Field Turf
|Mascot
|Testudo the Turtle
|Tickets
|$20 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|Noon EST
|TV
|BTN
|Online Streaming
|BTN
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Maryland -3 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Maryland leads 2-1
|Last Purdue Win
|40-14 at Purdue on 10/12/2019
|Last Maryland Win
|50-7 at Maryland on 10/1/2016
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Testudo Times
|Weather Forecast
|Partly Cloudy, 58 degrees
|2021 Minnesota Postseason
|Beat Virginia Tech 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl
|Coach
|Mike Locksley (17-24 in 4th year at Maryland, 19-50 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Jumboheroes
