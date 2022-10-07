Purdue at Maryland - Friday Night Odds

Well, I’m not doing very good at this. If you tuned in last week, my fears were obvious and multiple. Turns out, AOC was good enough to go, Mohamed Ibrahim was not, and Purdue’s defense was ball hawky enough to take advantage of some big Tanner Morgan mistakes and dropped passes. They didn’t just cover on the road, but won by double digits.



So what do we make of this Purdue team now fresh off a top-25 road upset as they prepare to travel to the best remaining offense on their schedule and take on Maryland Saturday at Noon.



Purdue will be 3 point underdogs against Maryland. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Purdue’s defense continues to outshine its offense, a bit of a surprise when they have their senior QB Aiden O’Connell available. Jeff Brohm’s high powered offense has been lacking... something for most the season. Charlie Jones has had an award-winning type of season, but their running game has struggled - until it didn’t. But they still only put up 20 points against Minnesota and AOC has lacked sharpness. Instead they’ve relied on some late game cunning and doing just enough to hold on against inferior opponents on the season. That and the defense.



A defense that’s gonna be challenged in ways they really haven’t this year - they’ll play a quarterback that can actually complete a majority of his passes. In fact, Taulia Tagovailoa is completing three quarters of his passes. He’s both accurate and aggressive, and he’s spreading the ball around to the tune of 300 yards a game.



While Purdue’s secondary played well against Minnesota, the game turned around on a dropped touchdown pass that got tipped into the air and picked off by Cam Allen. It’s hard to rely on offenses tripping over themselves on the road. Especially when playing an elite passing offense like Maryland has.



So I’m once again taking the home favorite, and hoping my streak of not having the pulse of this Purdue teams continued. Plus Ledman will be there and he’s got all kinds of bad mojo.