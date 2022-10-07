Purdue @ Maryland: 3 Keys to a Victory

Purdue will play at Maryland tomorrow with an early kick off of 12 PM. When looking at stats, Purdue and Maryland are pretty comparable.
Both like to pass, score points and run when needed. But, what are some keys to the game to ensure our Boilermakers a victory and to extend the win streak to 3?
- Continue to Run the Ball - AOC is not totally healthy, but the emergence of a competent run game alleviates some of the pain, I am sure. Dylan Downing and Devin Mockobee are providing the Purdue backfield with a nice thunder and lightning combination. While we all miss King Doerue, these young backs are growing up in front of ours eyes. Mockobee was one that coach Chris Barclay always talked about this summer and the hype is coming to fruition.
- Hold Maryland Under 30 - The Terrapins are averaging 35 points per game, lead by a lethal passing attack. Our defensive backs will be tested all game long. I think 30 is the magic number, if we can hold them to a touchdown under their season average, I think we will be in great shape. Their defense does not worry me a ton and I believe we will be able to move the ball on them. Remember, last week, the Purdue defense held Minnesota to 10. Will there be a let down?
- Get Pressure on the Quarterback - Thus far it has been a group effort, the MD QB can run a little bit, so this will have to be a continuing tradition. I foresee some blitzing to help get to the quarterback if need be. Jack Sullivan and Kieren Douglas have both been solid creating pressure off of the edge.
