Purdue vs. Maryland Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (2-3):

I’ll just let you all know, I haven’t done well so far this year. I’m sitting at 2-3 and was wrong last week regarding Purdue’s chance to win at Minnesota. In fairness everything pointed to a Purdue loss last week. The inability to beat Fleck, the inability to win at Minnesota, the general malaise around the offense of late. Yet somehow, some way, Purdue found a way to win. Can Purdue do the same against Maryland? Maryland has a very potent passing offense but a defense that has had a few problems. They’ve only been able to generate 4 turnovers in 5 games for instance. Can Purdue, with AOC and hopefully Jalen Graham back do enough on both sides of the ball to walk away with another victory?

Right now Draft Kings has Purdue as a 3 point dog on the road. Considering the weight given to a home team that is more or less considered a toss-up. Given where Purdue was two weeks ago that seems like a miracle. I think this game could be close but I’d still bet on Purdue here.

Purdue 35

Maryland 31

Kyle (2-3):

Two pretty good offensive teams will take the field this Saturday. Last week, Purdue’s defense showed up and there are some rumors that star defensive player; Jalen Graham may be ready to play this week. if that is the case, I love Purdue here. AOC will continue to get healthier and I think the new found run game will only help AOC. Devin Mockobee and Downing are forming a nice lightning and thunder combo in the backfield. I think if Purdue can establish the run game again, we will win this game.

Purdue 30

Turtles 21

Travis (4-1):

Which Purdue team shows up? Is AOC better this week? I was very impressed by the defensive performance in Minneapolis, but I am trying to not get starry-eyed. The win over the Gophers felt a lot like the win over Iowa last year, which was the springboard to the rest of the season. Purdue played in control and with confidence. When that happens, we’re a very good team. We need to keep that going this week, because the expectations will really soar if we win this one.

Purdue 31

Maryland 27

Jace (3-2):

Where Purdue is at right now, this is a tricky game. One week they barely sneak past Florida Atlantic, and the following they have their best win of the season over a ranked Minnesota team. Purdue *should* win this game, but Maryland has played quite well this season. Aidan O’Connell getting another week and the running game playing the best under Jeff Brohm gets the job done.

Purdue 38

Maryland 34

Drew (2-3):

Maryland is the last team on the schedule that can score points. They gave Michigan all they could handle, and it’s going to take a concerted effort from the defense to hold their balanced attack under 30 points. The good news is that the Maryland defense is leaky. They couldn’t stop the run against Michigan (gave up over 200 yards) and gave up 27 points to SMU, mostly through the air. I think we’ve got an old fashioned shootout on our hands Saturday. We’ll see if this team learned from their early season disasters, because this should be a tight game. I’ve got the Boilermakers but this could go either way.

Purdue 37

Maryland 34

Holmes (3-1 no FAU pick received):

Maryland isn’t the pushover they used to be. They have some legit stars on offense and solid coaching. There program is in a very similar place as Purdue’s. If I was betting on this game, I’d probably take the Terrapins since this one is in College Park, but I’m a homer.

Purdue 23

Maryland 21

Casey (2-3):

If Purdue wants to win this game it’s going to have to be a shootout. If Purdue doesn’t win this game I think it’s because the Purdue offense doesn’t show up. Hear all about my predictions in the latest podcast.

Purdue 13

Maryland 28

