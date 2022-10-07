Friday Drankin’: Denizens Brewing Co.

Three years ago I was able to feature Capital City Brewing in this space, as that is where I met Jumboheroes in 2016 before Darrell Hazel & Co. got absolutely drilled by Maryland. Hopefully this trip will be better, so let’s feature the brewery closest to College Park.

Denizens Brewing Co.

1115 E W Hwy.

Silver Spring, MD 20910

4550 Van Buren St.

Riverdale Park, MD 20737

Denizens has two locations, but their Riverdale Park location is the one closest to College Park. The brewery was established in 2014 and they recently branched into hard seltzer as well as beer. They were the first production brewery in Montgomery County, Maryland, so they have put down their flag early. It looks as if they have a lot of options for a variety of tastes.

Born Bohemian Pils - 4.9% ABV - This Czech-style pilsner is straw in color and light in body finishing with a round mouthfeel. Light toasty malt is complemented by a floral and spicy hop character throughout leaving you with a balanced and refreshing beer. Born Bohemian received a 91 rating by Beer Connoisseur and an exceptional and world class 96 rating by Craft Beer & Brewing.

Third Party Tripel - 9.1% ABV - I love a good Belgian, as they pack the ABV of an IPA without smacking you in the face with hops. This Belgian-style tripel follows traditional brewing practices with the addition of Belgian candi sugar. Golden in color, this beer has aromas of fruit and spice produced by the Belgian ale yeast during fermentation and finishes smooth.

Marzen - 6% ABV - This amber lager showcases a sweet bready malt profile balanced by floral hops inspired by the Oktoberfest beer from a classic brewery in Aying.

Kellerbier - 5.3% - Our Austrian-Style Kellerbier was brewed with Bohemian floor-malted barley and Slovenian hops. This unfiltered lager has a fuller body, flavors of biscuity deliciousness, and a floral hop aroma. It was inspired by the first farm brewery in Hofstetten.