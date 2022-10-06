Week 6 Big Ten Preview

Friday night B1G football is back! We also have byes this week, as Minnesota and Penn State have their week off. For most of the league this marks the midpoint of the season. That means it is time to start thinking bowl eligibility. Michigan and Ohio State cane be the first teams to get there with wins this week. Illinois and Maryland can get one step away with a win.

Everything starts tomorrow night in Piscataway.

Friday

Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) 7pm, Fox Sports 1

Nebraska is rising high after beating (checks notes) Indiana, but they are still not a good team. I don’t know what to think about Rutgers. They beat all three weak non-confernce teams, but barely squeezed past Boston College and Temple. If you’re watching Nebraska at Rutgers on a Friday night in the Year of Our Lord 2022 you probably need to be on a watch list somewhere. Rutgers probably needs this more, as a win makes “Bowl eligible Rutgers” possible. Rutgers 24, Nebraska 21

Saturday

Purdue (3-2, 1-1) at Maryland (4-1, 1-1) Noon, BTN

Which Purdue team shows up? Is AOC better this week? I was very impressed by the defensive performance in Minneapolis, but I am trying to not get starry-eyed. The win over the Gophers felt a lot like the win over Iowa last year, which was the springboard to the rest of the season. Purdue played in control and with confidence. When that happens, we’re a very good team. We need to keep that going this week, because the expectations will really soar if we win this one. Purdue 31, Maryland 27

#4 Michigan (5-0, 2-0) at Indiana (3-2, 1-1) B1G NUDE SATURDAY, FOX

Michigan is a team that has somehow looked a little worse every week, but they are still a top 5 team going to Bloomington. Can you really trust an Indiana team that just lost to zombie Nebraska to pull a top 5 upset? The Hoosiers do have an increasingly better looking win over Illinois, but this is Michigan. Michigan 38, Indiana 20

Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2) at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) 3:30pm, BTN

Neither of these teams have looked good so far. Wisconsin historically struggles in Evanston, but Northwestern is not a good team. How do the Badgers respond after the shock firing of Paul Chryst? They were flat out run over by Illinois last week. When Wisconsin can’t run the ball they are mortal (except against Purdue, because Braelon Allen will go for 250 and 3 TDs againat us). Wisconsin 20, Northwestern 10

#3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) at Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) 4pm, ABC

Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood. Ohio State 52, Michigan State 13

Iowa (3-2, 1-1) at Illinois (4-1, 1-1) 7:30pm, BTN

Is Illinois the new team to beat in the West? Can a team that lost to Indiana legally play in the Big Ten Championship game? So far Bret-ball is having a Renaissance in Champaign, and they really are a bad call from being unbeaten and in the top 25. Until proven otherwise, Iowa is to be considered completely inept offensively. Illinois 27, Iowa 13