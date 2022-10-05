34 Days to Purdue Basketball: Carson Barrett

In a little over a month we get the return of Purdue basketball, but everyone wants a low jersey number these days. That’s why today we only have the second player on the countdown. Also, the departure of Sasha Stefanovich means that we didn’t get to start at 55 like we have the last five years. Today we feature a walk-on from nearby Lafayette Central Catholic.

Carson Barrett - Jr.

Lafayette, IN (Lafayette Central Catholic HS)

6’5”, 215 pounds

Guard

2022-23 Projection: Deep Reserve

It is year three for Barrett with the program, and he is the son of former player Dave Barrett, who played at Purdue from 1988-91. His dad actually played with coach Painter, and he also served as his high school coach at Central Catholic.

In high school he was a state runner-up with LCC in 2017 and finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,601 points. That’s beating multiple Anthrops! He also was a pretty good baseball player.

Since coming to Purdue he has played in 10 games. He only got in one game during the weird 2020-21 COVID year, but he hit a free throw and had a rebound against Penn State. Last year he managed to get in nine games, playing 21 minutes. He scored four points on the year, two against Omaha and two against Nebraska. He finished the year with 6 rebounds and an assist as well.

Like many walk-ons, Barrett is a victory cigar. he does his work in practice and if he sees the floor in a game it is very likely because Purdue is winning by a lot.