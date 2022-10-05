Biletnikoff Watch List: Chuck Sizzle Making His Case

I still cannot wrap my head around how Iowa did not incorporate Jones into their offensive scheme.

Instead, he won Return Man of the Year in the B1G in 2021, which is a great award; But, Charlie Jones knew, he could be more.

Here we are now, after a transfer to Purdue and early season dominate, Chuck Sizzle has been added to the Biletnikoff Watch List, and will have a real chance of winning it, in my opinion.

National Rankings

2nd - Receptions/game (9.4)

2nd - Receiving TDs (7)

3rd - Receiving Yds (588)



Sizzlin' onto the @biletnikoffawrd Watch List. pic.twitter.com/5yOVQzrZCt — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 5, 2022

In the Jeff Brohm pass happy offense, the best receiver is always the feature player aside from the quarterback, It was Rondale Moore, then David Bell and now Charlie Jones.

Jones is on his way to a 100+ catch season, and a 1000+ yard season and double digit touchdowns. If he has over 100 catches, that would be over 4x the amount during his tenure for Hawks.

Keep an eye on Chuck Sizzle, he may be on his way to one of the most notable college football awards in the nation.