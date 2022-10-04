Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 6: Minnesota Recap

Jeff Brohm did it again. For the sixth time in his Purdue tenure he knocked off a top 25 team, and for the second time it came away from the friendly confines of Ross-Ade Stadium as Purdue got its first ever win in Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. That made for a fun edition of the latest Behind the Rails podcast where Kory, T-Mill, and T-Mill’s cat Ventress (who chimes in) talk about the win over Minnesota.

Kory sounds like a proud dad talking about Devin Mockobee’s 100+ yard day.

We heap praise on the defense for shutting down the Minnesota running game.

Kory talks about how difficult it is to play with a busted rib (spoiler: it isn’t fun).

We praise Cam Allen, your reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

We take a very brief look ahead to Maryland on Saturday.

