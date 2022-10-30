Purdue vs. Iowa Kickoff Announced

With the season starting to wind down game times are being announced later and later. That means the Purdue vs. Iowa game time could be announced within 6 days of kickoff. Last night we finally got official word.

Schedule Announcement



Noon kickoff for a sold out Ross-Ade next week. ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/LjzhkbqDUv — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 30, 2022

Purdue and Iowa will take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium at noon next Saturday. Remember, the last time these two teams met Iowa was ranked in the top 5 and Purdue knocked them off thanks to a stellar performance by David Bell. Now, the Iowa offense is one of the worst in the country and Purdue is coming off a loss to Wisconsin.

I’ll be at a wedding in Indiana next weekend but the wedding doesn’t start until 4:30 so this start time might actually work a bit in my favor. I know for folks who buy these tickets months in advance it can be frustrating to have to wait so long to get a start time but that is just the nature of the game if we want the conference to get the big time TV money. As the years go on I would think that more and more games will be announced with just a week or so to go. The networks that pay the highest dollar amounts want to ensure that they get the biggest and most impactful games in their big windows. So, it’s the nature of the beast of the billion dollar deals.