Purdue vs. Nebraska Kickoff Announced

Everyone has their preference for kickoff times. Some people prefer the noon kickoff because that way they can attend the game and not have to worry about heading home in the dark should they have to drive a long distance. Some hate the noon kickoff because it doesn’t leave enough time for tailgating. Some love night games because it allows for plenty of time to tailgate, to watch other games, and it provides the best atmosphere in the stadium. Others hate night games because they are just no fun as people in general.

For me, besides really liking corn, I am beginning to love even more the 7:30 or 8:00 kickoff. See, I’ve got a two year old and we are trying to limit his screen time but when the TV is on, sound or no sound, the little dude just gravitates toward watching TV. However, he starts bedtime at 7:00 and I’m released from dad duty by 8:00. That means that I can watch those games live or on a slight delay which I can easily catch up with. It’s the most glorious way to watch a football game these days. All of this is a long way of saying that the Purdue vs. Nebraska game has been announced as a 7:30 kickoff.

Ross-Ade should be rocking under the lights as the two Big Ten West teams face off in a game that could have wide ranging implications for who wins the division. Let’s hope at least.