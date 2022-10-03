Cam Allen Earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

After an all around incredible performance from the Purdue defense in their 20-10 victory over Minnesota it seemed pretty likely that Purdue might see some weekly awards come their way. Well, today we got confirmation that Purdue is the home of the current B1G Defensive Player of the Week.

The league announced that Cam Allen has earned the award after grabbing two interceptions against the Golden Gophers. This is the second such award for Allen during his career at Purdue. For those curious he previously won the award last season in a game against then 2nd ranked Iowa where he also recorded two interceptions. So what I’m learning here is that Cam Allen should just get two interceptions a game and Purdue wouldn’t ever lose. I don’t know why he doesn’t just do that every game. Sort of like Happy Gilmore and the hole in one. It’s just easier that way.

Purdue put out a release with the following information:

Allen’s interceptions came at crucial times in the victory over the Golden Gophers. His first pick occurred in the end zone as Minnesota was marching down the field late in the first half, keeping the home team off the scoreboard. Allen sealed the Purdue victory with an interception on Minnesota’s final drive of the game. The Bluefield, Virginia, native now has a B1G-leading three interceptions on the season, ranking fifth nationally. For Purdue, Allen ranks second on the team in tackles (21) and third in pass breakups (4). Allen’s big game pushed him into Purdue’s Top 10 for career interceptions; with 10 picks as a Boilermaker, he is one away from jumping into a tie for third on the all-time list. Allen and the Boilermakers return to the road Saturday (Oct. 8), facing Maryland is a cross-divisional Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for noon on Big Ten Network.

The most recent Defensive Player of the Week honoree for Purdue was Jalen Graham November 1, 2021. Should Purdue get Graham back next week it would make for an excellent opportunity to shore up a defense on the road against a tough Maryland squad.

In addition to his two interceptions he also recorded four tackles. Congrats to Cam Allen on another stellar game.