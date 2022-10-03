Purdue’s Victory vs Minnesota - Game Day Grades

The Spoilermakers were at it again on the road. This time, as double digit underdogs early in the week, the line moved as large as +17 at one point, but, in the end, the Boilers grinded out a victory, which is few and far between when visiting Gopher Land. Coach Brohm now moves to 2-4 vs PJ Fleck.

Offense - C+

AOC struggled in his first game back, not throwing a touchdown and throwing two interceptions. Over his 40 attempts, he only completed 27 passes and that was for just 199 yards. You could tell he was struggling with the zip on some throws, as he recovers from an undisclosed abdomen injury.

But, the running game was an A. Devin Mockobee, the Redshirt Freshman from Booneville, Indiana, was a spark that the offense needed. Dylan Downing was a nice piece as well, being the thunder to Mockobee’s lightning. King Doerue has been out for a few weeks now, and these young backs have both carved a role out for themselves.

Defense - A

The defense was lucky when Mo Ibrahim was out. With the back up running back in Minnesota, PJ Fleck relied on Tanner Morgan. Tanner Morgan is a very good quarterback with a great run game, but without he is average at best.

He turned the ball over at will and Purdue did a great job against the monstrous offensive line, getting pressure on the quarterback more often than not.

Special Teams - A

Finneran, was 2 for 2 on field goals. Ansell averaged 47 yards per punt. We have great coverage.

Coaching - A

In my eyes this is Jeff Brohm’s 3rd best win as Purdue’s head coach. Ohio State is my first, then the bowl game against Tennessee is 2nd, with 2 All-Americans out, a 2nd wide receiver and a plethora of injuries.