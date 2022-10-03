How to watch Purdue vs. Maryland in Week 6

Purdue is headed to the least coast, when they travel to Maryland for a Noon Kick-off against the Terrapins. The Boilers will look to extend their winning streak to three and the Terrapins are trying to improve their impressive overall record.

While Maryland boasts a 4-1 record, they have only played one team with a winning record, being Michigan, where Maryland lost 34 to 27.

Currently, UMD is a -4 favorite and the O/U is 59.5. You can find that and so much more on DraftKings.com. I am personally going to take Purdue ML, especially with the thought of AOC continuing to play and the running game getting some life.

This is an important game for our Boilers, to get us back to two games above 500. Purdue’s 2 losses have been by a combined 7 points to two ranked opponents.