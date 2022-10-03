How to watch Purdue vs. Maryland in Week 6

Purdue is headed to the least coast, when they travel to Maryland for a Noon Kick-off against the Terrapins. The Boilers will look to extend their winning streak to three and the Terrapins are trying to improve their impressive overall record.
While Maryland boasts a 4-1 record, they have only played one team with a winning record, being Michigan, where Maryland lost 34 to 27.
Currently, UMD is a -4 favorite and the O/U is 59.5. You can find that and so much more on DraftKings.com. I am personally going to take Purdue ML, especially with the thought of AOC continuing to play and the running game getting some life.
This is an important game for our Boilers, to get us back to two games above 500. Purdue’s 2 losses have been by a combined 7 points to two ranked opponents.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)
|Opponent
|Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)
|Stadium
|SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
|Capacity
|51,802
|Surface
|Field Turf
|Mascot
|Testudo the Turtle
|Tickets
|$20 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|Noon EST
|TV
|BTN
|Online Streaming
|BTN
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Maryland -3 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Maryland leads 2-1
|Last Purdue Win
|40-14 at Purdue on 10/12/2019
|Last Maryland Win
|50-7 at Maryland on 10/1/2016
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Testudo Times
|Weather Forecast
|Partly Cloudy, 58 degrees
|2021 Minnesota Postseason
|Beat Virginia Tech 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl
|Coach
|Mike Locksley (17-24 in 4th year at Maryland, 19-50 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Jumboheroes
Loading comments...