How to watch Purdue vs. Maryland in Week 6

Purdue is on the road again, as they head to Maryland as underdogs.

By mike.turay1 and kholderf
Purdue is headed to the least coast, when they travel to Maryland for a Noon Kick-off against the Terrapins. The Boilers will look to extend their winning streak to three and the Terrapins are trying to improve their impressive overall record.

While Maryland boasts a 4-1 record, they have only played one team with a winning record, being Michigan, where Maryland lost 34 to 27.

Currently, UMD is a -4 favorite and the O/U is 59.5. You can find that and so much more on DraftKings.com. I am personally going to take Purdue ML, especially with the thought of AOC continuing to play and the running game getting some life.

This is an important game for our Boilers, to get us back to two games above 500. Purdue’s 2 losses have been by a combined 7 points to two ranked opponents.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)
Stadium SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
Capacity 51,802
Surface Field Turf
Mascot Testudo the Turtle
Tickets $20 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time Noon EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Maryland -3 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Maryland leads 2-1
Last Purdue Win 40-14 at Purdue on 10/12/2019
Last Maryland Win 50-7 at Maryland on 10/1/2016
SB Nation Blog Representation Testudo Times
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 58 degrees
2021 Minnesota Postseason Beat Virginia Tech 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl
Coach Mike Locksley (17-24 in 4th year at Maryland, 19-50 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Jumboheroes

