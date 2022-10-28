Zach Edey Named to Abdul-Jabbar Watch List

In a shock to no one who has paid attention to college basketball in the last two years Zach Edey was named to the watch list for the Abdul-Jabbar award. As its name would suggest this is the award given to the top center in the country. Twenty players are placed on this list prior to the season.

Elite player on an elite list.



✅: @zach_edey named to @Hoophall Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award list. pic.twitter.com/DFh4Icncpv — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 28, 2022

Edey is one of three Big Ten players on the list. He joins Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Rutgers’ Cliff Omoruyi. It will certainly make for some interesting battles down low this season. We are just days away now from seeing this big man step back onto the court.

