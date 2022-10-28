Week 9 Big Ten Preview

Purdue is off this week along with Wisconsin, Indiana, and Maryland, but we still have five games to look at. It is likely the last chance for someone other than Michigan or Ohio State to make a statement in the East, but the odds are long that Penn State is going to be able to upset the Buckeyes on B1G Nude Saturday. That kicks off our week.

#2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) at #13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) B1G NUDE SATURDAY, FOX

Land-Grant Holyland Preview

Black Shoe Diaries Preview

Normally I would think Penn State had a chance here, but Ohio State has been playing too well and the Nittany Lions have dodged bullets. They were pretty lucky to escape Purdue and Northwestern. The Buckeyes are just crushing everyone. Even when they struggled against a stout Iowa defense last week they eventually broke the game open. This is their last major test before Michigan. Ohio State 38, Penn State 21

Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) at Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) 2:30pm, BTN

On the Banks Preview

The Daily Gopher Preview

Neither team has been great of late, but Rutgers had the benefit of Indiana last week. The Hoosiers tend to take an entire half off each game, especially on offense. That was enough for Rutgers to make the comeback last week. Minnesota has been an absolute mess since the Purdue game, but I think they right the ship here. Minnesota 24, Rutgers 17

#17 Illinois (6-1, 3-1) at Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) 3:30pm, ABC

The Champaign Room Preview

Corn Nation Preview

Illinois certainly looks for real. With Purdue’s loss to Wisconsin the game at Illinois certainly looks like it will be winner-take-all for the West. Should Purdue lose it, the Boilers would have to win the other three games and hope the Illini lose three times. We would even need Nebraska to lose once. That seems unlikely. After a bye week the Illini keep steaming. Illinois 27, Nebraska 17

Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) at Iowa (3-4, 1-3) 3:30pm, ESPN2

InsideNU Preview

Black Heart Gold Pants Preview

Vegas set the over/under for this game at 37.5 points, and that might be way too high. Both teams are just terrible on offense. This one could end in negative integers. The Iowa defense is still pretty good, while Northwestern’s offense is downright explosive next to Iowa’s. Expect punts. Lots and lots of punts. Iowa 10, Northwestern 7

Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) at #4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) 7:30pm, ABC

The Only Colors Preview

Maize N’ Brew Preview

Michigan State is bad, but I can’t figure out how they beat Wisconsin. Maybe Wisconsin is only good now when they play Purdue. The Spartans have won 10 of 14 against the Wolverines, so maybe they are only good against Michigan. This still should not be close, as the Wolverines have only Rutgers, Nebraska, and Illinois after this before Ohio State. Michigan 30, Michigan State 10