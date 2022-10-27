Polar Bears vs. Sharks - Jaden Ivey Joins the NBA; Plus Purdue Loses to Wisconsin

With Casey back from vacation we finally hop on the microphones to talk about Purdue’s loss to Wisconsin. We delayed it as long as we could but unfortunately we felt contractually obligated to do a podcast about the Purdue loss. Sort of taking the “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” energy of Marshawn Lynch.

Before we get to that game though we discuss who would win in a fight a Polar Bear or a Great White Shark? Plus, we spend some time talking NBA and Jaden Ivey’s first few games. He could become one of the most dominant Purdue NBA players in decades if not longer. Purdue has had some trouble having guys truly stick around and make a big impact on the league. Guys like Robinson, Landry, and Moore hung around for a long time but I don’t think any of them had the career we had hoped.

Finally though as we are required to do we do a final once over of the loss to Wisconsin. We talk about what this means for the team and if they still have a shot at the Big Ten West title. Right now there are four games left in the season, do we think that Purdue can run the table? It would be tough but Purdue has a shot. Take a listen and let us know your thoughts.