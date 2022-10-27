Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 10: Wisconsin Recap

Saturday was another dark chapter in the history of Wisconsin’s domination of Purdue on the football field. Kory Sheets was there for the beginning of it, and he is back with me this week to talk about the 16th straight win the Badgers were able to collect over Purdue. It was more of the same, really:
- We spoke about how demoralizing it can be to get down two touchdowns before everyone is even settled into their seats.
- Kory is still high on Devin Mockobee, as “his guy” had another 100 yard game with a touchdown.
- We don’t understand why the defense was lined up the way it was lined up in some obvious running situations when the Badgers burned us for both second half touchdowns.
- Purdue is headed into the bye week and still has a chance at the west, so we talk about what they need to do.
Loading comments...