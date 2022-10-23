Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24: In Tweets

I know it is hard to imagine Wisconsin beating Purdue in a game with a few big plays, a steady running game, and Purdue making a plethora of mistakes early that would loom large, but that is what happened yesterday.
At least Purdue had won four in a row before this one. Also, it doesn’t really affect the Big Ten West race. As long as Purdue wins out (and it will very likely be favored in three of the remaining four games) it will get to serve as the sacrificial lamb for Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.
Yes, Purdue-Illinois in a few weeks is likely going to decide the division. I am scared too.
We can still have some fun with In Tweets though. Even though I am leaving H&R, I am still going to be active on Twitter as games are going on. Maybe one day we can beat Wisconsin again.
I swear every year there's a "This is gonna be the year we beat Wisconsin!" feeling when Wisky inevitably gets upset early in the season. And then Purdue proceeds to lose by 2-3 touchdowns to the same Wisconsin team.— Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) September 10, 2022
I will not fall for the trap this year.
How long was that?— Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) October 22, 2022
JFC... pic.twitter.com/lRH4MuYwj7— Jerry "SkekTek the Scientist" Hough (@SkekTek) October 22, 2022
For a Purdue team that has been great on the road the last couple seasons, especially as a 'dog, the Boilermakers look frazzled in every single category.— Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) October 22, 2022
purdue final four in 2084— purdue insider (@purdueinsider) October 22, 2022
Has anybody tried turning Purdue off and on again? We seem to be stuck in an infinite loop. I was hoping to see something new today, not a rerun of the entire series over the past two decades.— Paul (@BoilerPaulie) October 22, 2022
Wisconsin could line up Betty White at running back against Purdue every year and she’d put 150+ yards.— Habitual Boiler (@HabitualBoiler) October 23, 2021
A fork to the eyes would have been more effective.— Josh Winrotte (@productionjjsw) October 22, 2022
This body is still coughing up blood— Shawn Rogers (@RShawn3) October 22, 2022
Espn didn't show the first 14, so.....— Nate Benter (@NateBenter) October 22, 2022
Cam Allen leads the nation in missed open field tackles that result in touchdowns. Good player w/ a giant hole in his game.— Druuuuuuuuuuuuskimane (@LegendofSM) October 22, 2022
@JustTMill @HammerAndRails Smiling. pic.twitter.com/cHdGNy9lM6— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 22, 2022
#BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/J8BhKYefbC— Sam Ferree (@sam_ferree) October 17, 2022
I try every year to ignore the past when we play them. But every year we lay a bigger egg. It really is embarrassing, and it's been going on long before Brohm. He is just the latest to suffer through it.— Christopher Flory (@AuthorFlory) October 22, 2022
