Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24: In Tweets

I know it is hard to imagine Wisconsin beating Purdue in a game with a few big plays, a steady running game, and Purdue making a plethora of mistakes early that would loom large, but that is what happened yesterday.

At least Purdue had won four in a row before this one. Also, it doesn’t really affect the Big Ten West race. As long as Purdue wins out (and it will very likely be favored in three of the remaining four games) it will get to serve as the sacrificial lamb for Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Yes, Purdue-Illinois in a few weeks is likely going to decide the division. I am scared too.

We can still have some fun with In Tweets though. Even though I am leaving H&R, I am still going to be active on Twitter as games are going on. Maybe one day we can beat Wisconsin again.

I swear every year there's a "This is gonna be the year we beat Wisconsin!" feeling when Wisky inevitably gets upset early in the season. And then Purdue proceeds to lose by 2-3 touchdowns to the same Wisconsin team.



I will not fall for the trap this year. — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) September 10, 2022

How long was that? — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) October 22, 2022

For a Purdue team that has been great on the road the last couple seasons, especially as a 'dog, the Boilermakers look frazzled in every single category. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) October 22, 2022

purdue final four in 2084 — purdue insider (@purdueinsider) October 22, 2022

Has anybody tried turning Purdue off and on again? We seem to be stuck in an infinite loop. I was hoping to see something new today, not a rerun of the entire series over the past two decades. — Paul (@BoilerPaulie) October 22, 2022

Wisconsin could line up Betty White at running back against Purdue every year and she’d put 150+ yards. — Habitual Boiler (@HabitualBoiler) October 23, 2021

A fork to the eyes would have been more effective. — Josh Winrotte (@productionjjsw) October 22, 2022

This body is still coughing up blood — Shawn Rogers (@RShawn3) October 22, 2022

Espn didn't show the first 14, so..... — Nate Benter (@NateBenter) October 22, 2022

Cam Allen leads the nation in missed open field tackles that result in touchdowns. Good player w/ a giant hole in his game. — Druuuuuuuuuuuuskimane (@LegendofSM) October 22, 2022