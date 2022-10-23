 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24: In Tweets

It was a day to get fresh Twitter reactions on Wisconsin beating Purdue.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Football: Purdue at Wisconsin Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

I know it is hard to imagine Wisconsin beating Purdue in a game with a few big plays, a steady running game, and Purdue making a plethora of mistakes early that would loom large, but that is what happened yesterday.

At least Purdue had won four in a row before this one. Also, it doesn’t really affect the Big Ten West race. As long as Purdue wins out (and it will very likely be favored in three of the remaining four games) it will get to serve as the sacrificial lamb for Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Yes, Purdue-Illinois in a few weeks is likely going to decide the division. I am scared too.

We can still have some fun with In Tweets though. Even though I am leaving H&R, I am still going to be active on Twitter as games are going on. Maybe one day we can beat Wisconsin again.

