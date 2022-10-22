 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Game Thread & How to Watch

Can Purdue end the streak?

We all know the numbers: Purdue has lost 15 straight against Wisconsin. Purdue hasn’t won five games in a row since 2007. Purdue controls its own path to win the Big Ten West even if it loses in Madison, but it would be fantastic to finally get the Wisconsin monkey off our backs even if it is a subpar Wisconsin team.

It is still in Madison and it is homecoming for the Badgers, which is never an easy task even under the best of circumstances. Purdue is going to need to continue having a balanced offense with Devin Mockobee carrying the mail. the run defense also needs to stay stout. It has not allowed more than 50 yards in a game to a running back all season long, but this is still Wisconsin. I would not be surprised to see Braelon Allen running rampant all day long as Wisconsin backs do against Purdue.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3)
Stadium Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
Capacity 80,321
Surface FieldTurf
Mascot Bucky the Badger
Tickets $50 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 3:30pm EST
TV ESPN
Online Streaming ESPN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Wisconsin -2.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Wisconsin leads 51-29-8
Last Purdue Win 26-23 at Wisconsin on 10/18/2003
Last Wisconsin Win 30-13 at Purdue on 10/23/2021
SB Nation Blog Representation Bucky's 5th Quarter
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 68 degrees as a high
2021 Wisconsin Postseason Beat Arizona State 20-13 in Las Vegas Bowl
Coach Jim Leonhard (1-1 as interim coach)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? No

Purdue (5-2, 3-1) at Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) Game Center

