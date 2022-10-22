Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Game Thread & How to Watch

We all know the numbers: Purdue has lost 15 straight against Wisconsin. Purdue hasn’t won five games in a row since 2007. Purdue controls its own path to win the Big Ten West even if it loses in Madison, but it would be fantastic to finally get the Wisconsin monkey off our backs even if it is a subpar Wisconsin team.
It is still in Madison and it is homecoming for the Badgers, which is never an easy task even under the best of circumstances. Purdue is going to need to continue having a balanced offense with Devin Mockobee carrying the mail. the run defense also needs to stay stout. It has not allowed more than 50 yards in a game to a running back all season long, but this is still Wisconsin. I would not be surprised to see Braelon Allen running rampant all day long as Wisconsin backs do against Purdue.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3)
|Stadium
|Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
|Capacity
|80,321
|Surface
|FieldTurf
|Mascot
|Bucky the Badger
|Tickets
|$50 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|3:30pm EST
|TV
|ESPN
|Online Streaming
|ESPN
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Wisconsin -2.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Wisconsin leads 51-29-8
|Last Purdue Win
|26-23 at Wisconsin on 10/18/2003
|Last Wisconsin Win
|30-13 at Purdue on 10/23/2021
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Bucky's 5th Quarter
|Weather Forecast
|Partly Cloudy, 68 degrees as a high
|2021 Wisconsin Postseason
|Beat Arizona State 20-13 in Las Vegas Bowl
|Coach
|Jim Leonhard (1-1 as interim coach)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|No
