Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Game Thread & How to Watch

We all know the numbers: Purdue has lost 15 straight against Wisconsin. Purdue hasn’t won five games in a row since 2007. Purdue controls its own path to win the Big Ten West even if it loses in Madison, but it would be fantastic to finally get the Wisconsin monkey off our backs even if it is a subpar Wisconsin team.

It is still in Madison and it is homecoming for the Badgers, which is never an easy task even under the best of circumstances. Purdue is going to need to continue having a balanced offense with Devin Mockobee carrying the mail. the run defense also needs to stay stout. It has not allowed more than 50 yards in a game to a running back all season long, but this is still Wisconsin. I would not be surprised to see Braelon Allen running rampant all day long as Wisconsin backs do against Purdue.