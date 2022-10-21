Martin Vintage Introduces Classic Artwork of Purdue Pete Sweatshirt

Martin Vintage has been a partner with Hammer & Rails for a long time, and now they have a great new football shirt. In the late 1960’s Purdue introduced a new illustration of Purdue Pete on their football programs. This year, before the Boilermakers take on the Badgers, this artwork is reintroduced to the Purdue faithful! Martin Vintage has release their new sweatshirt offering today.

The sweatshirt comes in both a hoodie (60 cotton/ 40 poly blend) & crew neck (85 cotton/15 poly blend). The sweatshirt comes in sizes S-3XL. As the Boilermakers maintain their momentum during this exciting football season, Martin Vintage has you covered with this comfortable & stylish sweatshirt.

The shirt is printed on a soft 50/50 cotton polyester blend. Check out all Martin Vintages unique designs of Purdue shirts and sweatshirts at martinvintage.com

Martin Vintage appreciates your support of their family run business!

You can browse all of their designs at Martin Vintage. As always, they have a great selection of Purdue shirts not just centered on sports, but you can also get school-specific shorts for your program.

As always, we thank Martin Vintage for their support, as they are a great locally owned Lafayette business.