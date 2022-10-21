Purdue vs. Wisconsin Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (4-3):

My first year at Purdue 2004. We all know what happened that year. No need to talk about it further. My point is brining this up is that Purdue has not defeated Wisconsin since before I started college. I’m currently 36 years old. That’s a long time. I think when I look at a schedule for football season I’m more scared of Wisconsin than I am of either Michigan or Ohio State. It just never works out well for Purdue when these two teams meet.

This year might not be the most normal year. Wisconsin has already fired their head coach. They currently have a losing record of 3-4. Up is down. Down is up. If Purdue is going to win a game against Wisconsin maybe this is the year! I’ve said that before though. Right now the folks at Draft Kings have Purdue as a 2.5 point dog heading into Camp Randall. Given that home teams almost always get a 2-3 point advantage it seems like this is being thought of an even matchup.

This Purdue team has been incredibly inconsistent so far this year. They go up 17 and quickly fall back down into a tie. They give up touchdowns at the end of halves/games like it’s the most common thing in the world. With Purdue sitting at 5-2 maybe I’ll just have to be uncomfortable all season as we go into each and every game. I’m not going to say I trust Purdue, but Wisconsin has played a very weak schedule (all their wins are opponents that are not good). This is the year...maybe?

Purdue 35

Wisconsin 28

Travis (6-1):

This is the game that decides if Purdue really is a contender in the west. Yes, we have won four in a row, but Wisconsin is the bully that has kicked us around for years. They still have a good running back even though they are a mere 3-4. This is a team that has owned us like no other, so I would love to end this streak, but I don’t see it happening. Braelon Allen runs for 250 yards and 3 scores like Wisconsin always does.

Purdue 20

Wisconsin 30

Jace (5-2):

This is a tough one. Wisconsin has long reigned over Purdue, for the last 18 years to be exact. This season might be the best chance they’ve had at least on paper to end that streak. That being said, Purdue should win this game given where both teams stand. Expect the Boilermakers to stack the box and make Graham Mertz beat them, which I don’t think he can. Another thing to consider: Tennessee was 0-15 in their last 15 games against Alabama this year and won. I think Purdue follows suit and get a huge win in Madison.

Purdue 31

Wisconsin 27

Drew (4-3):

Wisconsin has been the boogey man for Jeff Brohm during his time at Purdue, but this isn’t a good, or even decent, Wisconsin team. Paul Chryst started the season as the Badger head coach but has since been sent to a nice farm upstate where he can frolic all day with Scott Frost, Karl Dorell, Geoff Collins, and Herm Edwards (at least that’s what we tell the kids). Enter former Badger safety and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Since taking the big wheel of cheese from Chryst, results have been mixed. Wisconsin smoked a dreadful Northwestern team 42-7 in his coaching debut, but then allowed an offensively inept Michigan State team to hang 34 on his defense in a 34-28 loss.last week Sophomore Braelon Allen has stepped up as the starting running back, and he’s coming off back to back 100 yard games. In fact, he’s broken the 100 yard mark 4 times this season, including a 165 yard performance against Ohio State. He’s a big, bad dude at 6’2”, 230 and has the speed to take it the distance. Allen is going to be a problem.

Purdue hasn’t been able to stop Wisconsin from running the ball down their throats during the Brohm era, but that stops on Saturday. Purdue jumps out early, holds Allen to under 100 yards and picks off Graham Mertz twice. I like Purdue big in this game if (and this is a big if) they can put points on the board early and make the Badgers chase. I’m going out on a limb for this one, but if Brohm is ever going to get over the Badgers, this is the year.

Purdue 37

Wisconsin 17

Kyle (4-3):

Boilers break the streak. Stay hot. Get ranked in the top 25.

Boilers 27

Badgers 17

Holmes (5-1 no FAU pick received):





My week has been crazy:

Purdue wins

Purdue 28

Wisconsin 20

Casey (3-4):

I want to pick Purdue here but I just can’t. I can’t do it. I’ve been wrong about this before. Wisconsin wins and crushes Purdue fan’s souls once again.

Purdue 17

Wisconsin 20

