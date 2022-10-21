Friday Drankin’: Capital Brewing

I made my first visit to Madison to Purdue in 2009. The fans were very friendly, but I am betting that Purdue’s 37-0 loss had something to do with it. I was able to see and participate in Jump Around, then fled the place because Purdue was losing badly. On the way home I did mange to pick up a local brew that is the subject of today’s Friday Drankin’.

Capital Brewery

7734 Terrace Ave.

Middleton, WI 53562

Capital Brewing is west of the Madison campus about five and a half miles northwest of Camp Randall Stadium. They are one of the oldest breweries in Madison, as their roots go back to the 1870s. The current incarnation was founded in 1984, and brewed their first batch of beer, a pilsner, in the spring of 1986 and was founded to brew traditional German style lager beer in America. It has branched out to include American style ales, barrel aged beers, and several distinct IPA’s. Capital Amber (the largest seller) has been available in cans since 1999.

Wisconsin Amber - 5.2% ABV - This was hte beer I remember bringing back and it was pretty good. This rich Amber lager is the perfect balance of roasted caramel malts and clean hops flavors, making it a perfect choice for any occasion.

Supper Club - 5% ABV - Capital Brewery’s Supper Club® is an ode to the great Wisconsin supper club tradition, and goes great with a fish fry, prime rib, or just a relish tray. A classic Wisconsin lager sporting an American malt profile, Supper Club’s moderate mouth feel and mild bittering allow for superb drinkability. As they say in the vernacular – it’s not bad.

Pilsner - 4.7% ABV - Special Pilsner™ is a German-style pils brewed with malts and hops imported from Europe. The delicate sweetness of pilsner malt is perfectly balanced by the clean, dry bitterness of noble hops. One of our original Garten Braü™ beers and winner of over 25 medals, Capital Pilsner has truly withstood the test of time.

Winter Skal - 5.8% ABV - Winter Skal® is a malty, amber-hued lager with a flavor and aroma combo that can’t be matched. Liberty hops lend a beautiful floral and spice characteristic to balance the caramel and Munich malt backbone. Winter Skal drinkers welcome the colder weather with this easy-drinking lager. This sounds excellent!