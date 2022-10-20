 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 9: Wisconsin Preview

Travis and Kory take a look at the Badgers.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

It is Wisconsin week, so who better to talk to than one of Purdue’s greatest running backs of all-time. Travis and Kory are here to preview the Badgers as Purdue looks to end a 15 game losing streak. Among the highlights:

  • Kory has high praise for Devin Mockobee, including how the second or third run of the game can be bigger than the first run.
  • We praise the balance in the offense that Purdue showed against Nebraska.
  • We talk about how Purdue’s run defense has been impressive so far, but they will get their usual stiff test against Wisconsin.
  • Kory shares his thoughts about what it is like to play in Camp Randall Stadium.
  • We talk about how Wisconsin is struggling this season and what Purdue can expect aside from their usual strong running game.
  • Finally, Kory makes his pick for who he expects to have a breakout game this week against Wisconsin.

