Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 9: Wisconsin Preview

It is Wisconsin week, so who better to talk to than one of Purdue’s greatest running backs of all-time. Travis and Kory are here to preview the Badgers as Purdue looks to end a 15 game losing streak. Among the highlights:

Kory has high praise for Devin Mockobee, including how the second or third run of the game can be bigger than the first run.

We praise the balance in the offense that Purdue showed against Nebraska.

We talk about how Purdue’s run defense has been impressive so far, but they will get their usual stiff test against Wisconsin.

Kory shares his thoughts about what it is like to play in Camp Randall Stadium.

We talk about how Wisconsin is struggling this season and what Purdue can expect aside from their usual strong running game.

Finally, Kory makes his pick for who he expects to have a breakout game this week against Wisconsin.