Purdue (3-2, 1-1) at Maryland (4-1, 1-1) Game Center

The last time Purdue headed to the DC area for football it was a disaster. The year was 2016, and Darrell Hazell was about to make his final stand by going to a rather mediocre Maryland team. The Terps ran for over 400 yards and absolutely thrashed Purdue 50-7, all but sealing the fate of Hazell.

Three year later the Boilers got their first ever win over Maryland at homecoming on my 40th birthday. This is still a very new series, as Purdue and Maryland have only met twice in Big Ten play and one additional time before that, but it is suddenly a very big game for Purdue. A win on Saturday gives the Boilers a healthy 2-1 record in conference play at the midway point, and the West Division is nicely open the rest of the way.

This should be a fun one with two really good passing offenses going at it.