21 Days to Purdue Basketball: Matt Frost

This year is going to be another short senior day. Just like two years ago, Purdue does not have a scholarship player on the roster in his fourth season at Purdue thanks to the departure of Isaiah Thompson. We do have a grad transfer, and we also have today’s player, who is a fourth year walk-on.

Matt Frost - Sr.

Columbus, IN (Columbus East HS)

6’5”, 200 pounds

Forward

2022-23 Projection: Deep Reserve

Since Purdue has an extra scholarship this season even with David Jenkins transferring in there is a very good chance it will go to Frost. Coach Painter has often rewarded his walk-on upperclassmen with a scholarship if one is free, so Frost is the likely beneficiary of Jaden Ivey leaving for the NBA and Thompson transferring to FGCU. That opened up two slots, one for Jenkins and one likely for him.

Frost has been around a while and has appeared in 20 games in his career. When he has gotten in games it is usually for only a two minute stretch. If he is playing it is usually a very good sign for Purdue, as the Boilers are 19-1 when he has seen the floor. The only loss was the abysmal 63-37 loss at Illinois in 2019-20. I guess you could say he “ices” the game when he comes in.

In total, he has scored 11 points. His highest scoring game was in the blowout win over Oakland during the COVID year, where he hit a three and had an assist. He is a true Purdue legacy in that he has 11 family members that are alums, so he will become the 12th when he graduates with his degree in industrial management.