Purdue Unranked, But Receives Votes in Preseason Basketball AP Poll

After starting last season in the top 10 and reaching No. 1 for one week there was bound to be a drop off for Purdue in the preseason college basketball polls. Most people still see us as a solid NCAA Tournament team, but for only the second time since the start of the 2015-16 season Purdue is not in the Preseason top 25. It started the 2020-21 season outside the top 25, but finished in the top 25, at least.

North Carolina (47) 1,532 Gonzaga (12) 1,479 Houston (1) 1,404 Kentucky (2) 1,364 Kansas 1,200 Baylor 1,200 Duke 1,168 UCLA 1,093 Creighton 1,060 Arkansas 1,026 Tennessee 880 Texas 844 Indiana 745 TCU 735 Auburn 623 Villanova 578 Arizona 543 Virginia 462 San Diego State 394 Alabama 281 Oregon 260 Michigan 229 Illinois 215 Dayton 170 Texas Tech 122

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Toledo 1, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1

This poll has Purdue the 4th best team in the Big Ten, which is ambitious. The only non-conference top 25 opponents Purdue could play are Gonzaga (the second round of the Phil Knight Tourney in Portland) and Duke (the third game out there). Florida and Xavier are also potential opponents out there.

My regular season pick remains: 21-10, 12-8 in the Big Ten and in the 7-10 range as an NCAA seed.