 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue Unranked, But Receives Votes in Preseason Basketball AP Poll

Still work to do.

By Travis Miller
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After starting last season in the top 10 and reaching No. 1 for one week there was bound to be a drop off for Purdue in the preseason college basketball polls. Most people still see us as a solid NCAA Tournament team, but for only the second time since the start of the 2015-16 season Purdue is not in the Preseason top 25. It started the 2020-21 season outside the top 25, but finished in the top 25, at least.

  1. North Carolina (47) 1,532
  2. Gonzaga (12) 1,479
  3. Houston (1) 1,404
  4. Kentucky (2) 1,364
  5. Kansas 1,200
  6. Baylor 1,200
  7. Duke 1,168
  8. UCLA 1,093
  9. Creighton 1,060
  10. Arkansas 1,026
  11. Tennessee 880
  12. Texas 844
  13. Indiana 745
  14. TCU 735
  15. Auburn 623
  16. Villanova 578
  17. Arizona 543
  18. Virginia 462
  19. San Diego State 394
  20. Alabama 281
  21. Oregon 260
  22. Michigan 229
  23. Illinois 215
  24. Dayton 170
  25. Texas Tech 122

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Toledo 1, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1

This poll has Purdue the 4th best team in the Big Ten, which is ambitious. The only non-conference top 25 opponents Purdue could play are Gonzaga (the second round of the Phil Knight Tourney in Portland) and Duke (the third game out there). Florida and Xavier are also potential opponents out there.

My regular season pick remains: 21-10, 12-8 in the Big Ten and in the 7-10 range as an NCAA seed.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...