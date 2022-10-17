Purdue (5-2, 3-1) at Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) Game Center

Can Purdue finally do it? Can the Boilers finally beat Wisconsin? That is something that has not happened since 2003. The current 15 game losing streak to the Badgers is the longest losing streak to any single opponent in school history. When you consider that Purdue has regularly played Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame for over a century that is astonishing.

We may never get a better shot at ending this, either. This is the worst Wisconsin team in a very long time. They are currently in last place in the Big Ten West at 1-3 in league play, and they are coming off of a frustrating loss at Michigan State. Purdue has won four straight and the Badgers have lost four of their last five.

This is a critical game because the Big Ten West is there for the taking. Purdue controls its own destiny there, and if it knocks off its long time bully the sky is the limit.