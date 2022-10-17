Devin Mockobee Earns B1G Freshman of the Week

In what was undoubtedly Devin Mockobee’s best game of his Purdue career he earned the attention of not just Purdue and Nebraska fans, but he got the attention of the home office as well. It was announced today that Mockobee was named the B1G Freshman of the week. This is his first such award.

@devin_mockobee =



178 rushing yards to set a new single-game record for a Purdue freshman. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/3Eb2FUwe3e — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 17, 2022

As the tweet above notes, Mockobee not only rushed for 178 yards, more than 100 in the first half alone, he also set a Purdue freshman running back record. What an accomplishment for the young man who turned down Navy to come to Purdue as a walk-on and fulfill his dreams.

Mocokbee had the aforementioned 178 yards on 30 carries. He also tallied a touchdown and was productive as a wide receiver out of the backfield with two catches for 28 yards. Combined he had 206 yards of offense. What an incredible day for the young man out of Boonville.

Mockobee will next get his chance to shine when Purdue heads to Camp Randall to face the Wisconsin Badgers. It would be almost symbolic if Purdue beats Wisconsin by having a superior running back given all the beatings Purdue has taken from them via running back in recent memory. More challenges lie ahead for this young man but it seems Purdue may have found their running back of the future.