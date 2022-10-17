Should Purdue Football be Ranked?

After Purdue defeated Nebraska in dramatic fashion, as Purdue football seems to do week by week these days, one of the first questions was if they would be ranked the next day when the AP Top 25 came out on Sunday. Unfortunately, they just failed to break the barrier and wound up as 26th overall. I take a look at a blind resume comparison to show that either the rankings in general are wrong or Purdue should be ranked. Casey asks the question, why not both?

Then we talk about the Iowa offense, the firing of Darrell Hazell, and how old is too old to keep coaching.

After all that is out of the way though we focus on Purdue’s victory of Nebraska. We discuss the great game from AOC, the emergence of Devin Mockobee, and what is going on with the Purdue secondary.

Give it a listen and let us know your thoughts on all of these topics and more.