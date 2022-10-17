22 Days to Purdue Basketball: Chase Martin

We are in the walk-on portion of the roster and there is a sure fire way to earn a roster spot at Purdue as a walk-on: be the son of a legend.

Chase Martin - Jr.

Columbia, MO (Tolton HS)

6’2”, 190 pounds

Guard

2022-23 projection: Deep reserve

Cuonzo Martin is a beloved figure in the history of Purdue basketball, and his son Chase is now on the roster doing his thing as a walk-on. This is year three for Chase, as he appeared in two games (Oakland and Penn State) during the weird COVID season. Last season he was another human victory cigar, playing in eight games. He got the first two (and so far only) points of his career in the 97-40 early season win over Omaha. In total for his career he has 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in 22 minutes of action. He was also a member of the All-Academic team in the Big Ten as a mechanical engineering major.

Martin is a guard that is far down in the rotation that does most of his work as a practice player. It is still a joy to see him get in at the end of a blowout, and his dad has to be very proud to see him in gold and black.