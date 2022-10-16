 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue 43, Nebraska 37: In Tweets

Your first place Boilers!

By Travis Miller
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Nebraska at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before beginning this I want to make sure Trey Palmer is safely back in Lincoln. That man was a menace last night with 297 yards from scrimmage. He was a terror for us to contain all night long and we’re lucky he didn’t get the ball back one more time thanks to Aidan O’Vick’s fourth down scramble for the game clinching first down.

Palmer is the reason it was still a ballgame, as the Purdue offense had probably its best game of the season so far. There was actual run/pass balance and Devin Mockobee continues to audition for a scholarship. I also have to shout out another walk-on in Andrew Sowinski, who is also grabbing himself an emerging role in the offense. I eve got to shout him out in person last night outside the Mollenkopf as I was walking abck to my car.

Here is In Tweets for this week:

