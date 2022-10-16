Purdue 43, Nebraska 37: In Tweets

Before beginning this I want to make sure Trey Palmer is safely back in Lincoln. That man was a menace last night with 297 yards from scrimmage. He was a terror for us to contain all night long and we’re lucky he didn’t get the ball back one more time thanks to Aidan O’Vick’s fourth down scramble for the game clinching first down.

Palmer is the reason it was still a ballgame, as the Purdue offense had probably its best game of the season so far. There was actual run/pass balance and Devin Mockobee continues to audition for a scholarship. I also have to shout out another walk-on in Andrew Sowinski, who is also grabbing himself an emerging role in the offense. I eve got to shout him out in person last night outside the Mollenkopf as I was walking abck to my car.

Here is In Tweets for this week:

Welp. I'm out. Going back to watching Dahmer. It's slightly less depressing and grotesque. #NEBvsPUR — Dont run Don, Leave it to Ron (@DeathEater826) October 16, 2022

Purdue playing exactly like it did for the last 6 games, which is good and bad I guess. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) October 16, 2022

Nebraska with a matter-of-fact TD drive to open the second half.



Time and again, Purdue is burned on deep passes. A trend that seems to have no end.



Purdue 27, Nebraska 20 — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 16, 2022

If it made a difference, I’d be wearing that chasuble for every freaking game… — Scott Johnson (he/him/his) (@Go_Big_Rev) October 16, 2022

so... will Nebraska's offensive line block this series? — CornNation (@CornNation) October 16, 2022

Sounds like typical Purdue. — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) October 16, 2022

I’m sorry: which of us kicked an onside when we were up 11? — Scott Johnson (he/him/his) (@Go_Big_Rev) October 16, 2022

Indiana’s corn is better — Devin Mockobee (@devin_mockobee) October 16, 2022

Indiana football leads Division I with the most losses in history. On Saturday, the Hoosiers became the first program to lose 700 games. https://t.co/vZd6ty3ORO — IndyStar (@indystar) October 16, 2022

Purdue had 600 yards… and 40 (!) first downs vs. Nebraska. The NCAA record for first downs in one game is 45 pic.twitter.com/Uq9bbFh60O — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) October 16, 2022