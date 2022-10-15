Purdue 43 Nebraska 37 - Survive

Purdue football games are never easy. Despite going up 27-10 in the first half those of us who are Purdue fans know that this game wasn’t even close to over. We were of course right. The Purdue defense was sterling in the third quarter against Maryland. This week in the third quarter against Nebraska they were the opposite of sterling, umm tarnished? Purdue gave up multiple 30+ yard passes, and one such long run, to keep Nebraska in this game.

The Purdue offense hummed along all game including having the best running day of the season. Mockobee played like a seasoned professional and was there time after time. There’s no way to say enough about the game that AOC had. Sure, he made a boneheaded interception but other than that he made big boy throws all game. Purdue salted the game away with a couple nifty catches on the last drive and were able to take knees to close it out.

Purdue now sits tied atop the Big Ten West standings with Illinois. Just like all the prognosticators predicted at the start of the season. Jace will have more on this one later tonight.