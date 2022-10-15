 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

First place on the line!

By Travis Miller
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Purdue v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The second half of the 2022 football season starts now. The first half of the season was somehow both disappointing and satisfying. It still set the stage for the second half of the year where Purdue can accomplish some pretty special things.

None of that happens without winning at home against Nebraska tonight.

Even better, it is another night home game. As far as I know, this sets the record for most home night (after 6pm local) kickoffs in one season. It is another marquee chance to show that we can be contenders in the West.

And I do think we’re contenders. I think we can get this one tonight and continue on a run to win the West and end up in Indy. That’s still a few weeks away, but it is nice to be in mid-October and have a season going well instead of falling apart.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1)
Opponent Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1)
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
Capacity 57,236
Surface Prescription Athletic Turf
Mascot Herbie Husker
Tickets $75 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 7:30pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -11.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Series tied 5-5
Last Purdue Win 28-23 at Nebraska on 10/30/2021
Last Nebraska Win 37-27 at Purdue on 12/5/2020
SB Nation Blog Representation Corn Nation
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 67 degrees as a high
2021 Nebraska Postseason None
Coach Mickey Joseph (2-1 as interim coach)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? T-Mill, Jace

In This Stream

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center

View all 13 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...