Nebraska at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

The second half of the 2022 football season starts now. The first half of the season was somehow both disappointing and satisfying. It still set the stage for the second half of the year where Purdue can accomplish some pretty special things.

None of that happens without winning at home against Nebraska tonight.

Even better, it is another night home game. As far as I know, this sets the record for most home night (after 6pm local) kickoffs in one season. It is another marquee chance to show that we can be contenders in the West.

And I do think we’re contenders. I think we can get this one tonight and continue on a run to win the West and end up in Indy. That’s still a few weeks away, but it is nice to be in mid-October and have a season going well instead of falling apart.