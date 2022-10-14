Purdue vs. Nebraska Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (3-3):

It’s nice to finally be heading back home to Ross-Ade Stadium after playing the two previous games on the road against fairly tough opponents. After winning at Minnesota and at Maryland it feels like this could be labeled a trap game for the Boilermakers. Maybe they will let their guard down against a 3-3 Nebraska team who has struggled to find themselves since they joined the Big Ten, and honestly for a long time before then as well. Nebraska fired my favorite Big Ten coach Landry Clarke Scott Frost and has gone 2-1 since. Those two wins though are against Indiana and Rutgers. This after losing to Georgia Southern and Northwestern earlier in the year. This Nebraska team has not impressed me.

It doesn’t seem like they’ve impressed Vegas either. Right now on Draft Kings Purdue sits as a 13.5 point favorite over the Cornhuskers. Which on its face seems high but then I gave it some thought, and discussed it on the podcast, and I actually think Purdue will win by more than this. However, Purdue could also win by two after stopping Nebraska on a game tying two point conversion. Who can even say at this point.

Purdue 38

Nebraska 17

Kyle (3-3):

Nebraska remains a mystery as they transition away from the disastrous Frost Era, Mickey Joseph has them playing better, but I am still not sold on what they are doing.

Purdue 34

Nebraska 17

Travis (5-1):

If Purdue is going to win the west it beats the teams it should, and it should beat Nebraska. People are so desperate to make Nebraska a thing that they want to think they have turned it around because the beat Indiana and Rutgers. Nevermind that it is Indiana and Rutgers. Purdue pulls away late.

Purdue 38

Nebraska 21

Drew (3-3):

Nebraska has seen a post Frost thaw over the last few weeks. They managed to knock off Indiana and Rutgers, which is a step in the right direction after losing to Georgia Southern and Oklahoma (who loses to Oklahoma these days?). Casey Thompson is a decent quarterback and Trey Palmer can be an issue at wide receiver. The defense only gave up 13 to Rutgers and defensive end Garrett Nelson could be an issue for Purdue’s pieced together tackle situation.

Good teams beat teams like Nebraska and I *think* Purdue is a good team. I can see Nebraska hanging around for a half before Purdue stretches out the lead in the 3rd quarter. This is one of those games that might be too close for comfort, but only because of the basement level expectations for Cornhusker football.

Purdue 31

Nebraska 17

Holmes (4-1 no FAU pick received):

Nebraska is on a *checks notes* winning streak?!?! Since the Frosty man was fired they’ve faced the two worst Big Ten East teams, but were able to actually close them out and not fall apart. I still think Purdue wins this, but I think the line is high. The Huskers have lost a lot of games the last few years, but rarely by multiple scores.

Purdue 24

Nebraska 17

Jace (4-2):

Playing for sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West against this Huskers team is a gift for the Boilermakers. Although it hasn’t been easy (it never is for Purdue) the Boilers have been hitting their stride a bit the last couple weeks. I think they extend their winning streak to four and take over the Big Ten West.

Purdue 35

Nebraska 24.

Casey (2-4):

I just don’t know what I’m getting with this Purdue team. They’ve been bad and they’ve been decent, I’m not sure they’ve been good yet. Luckily, they are playing Nebraska so they don’t need to be that good. The Nebraska defense doesn’t scare me.

Purdue 41

Nebraska 20

