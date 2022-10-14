Does Purdue’s Winning Streak Continue Against Nebraska?

With Nebraska coming to town in just under 36 hours for a Big Ten West showdown Casey and I hopped on the microphones to talk about it. The Purdue football team has been up and down throughout the first 6 games of the season and it’s been incredibly difficult to predict what will happen from one game to the next. I don’t expect that to change as the season progresses, especially as injuries pile up.

Given the injuries and players out for the game will Purdue have enough firepower to make it past the new interim head coach at Nebraska (quick, without looking it up, what’s his name?)? Casey and I make our predictions.

Before that though we discuss the recent hubbub about Tom Izzo’s comments at Big Ten Media Days. Spoiler alert, we don’t like Tom Izzo.

We also discuss the brand spanking new Purdue basketball uniforms. What do we think? Good? Bad?