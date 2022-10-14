Friday Drankin: Code Beer Company

Since Nebraska has been on Purdue’s schedule every season for a while now I am starting to run out of breweries in Lincoln. Fortunately, the Cornhuskers’ struggles on the football field the last few years means that the people demand beer. In fact, you could say it was a Code Beer situation.

Code Beer Company

200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway

Lincoln, NE

Code Beer is located in the telegraph district of Lincoln. I had no idea such a district existed, but I guess that is what I get for having Nebraska as the one Big Ten campus I have not visited. They bill themselves as Lincoln’s newest taproom even if they haven’t tweeted since the summer of 2020. The beer options look good, too.

Herr Honey Kolsch - 5.2% ABV - German-style Kolsch with the addition of locally harvested honey from rooftop hives kept atop the Cornhusker Hotel. Light sweet malt with soft fruity yeast esters and a dry finish

Oktoberfest - 6% ABV - A fan favorite returns! Marzen-style German amber lager with wonderful bready and toasty malt character, a pleasant bitterness, and nice clean lager finish.

Cream Ale - 5.5% ABV - Light and clean malt flavor with a hint of corn (from flaked corn) and a very subtle noble hop character. Easy-drinking and lightly flavored, this is our “gateway beer” for those new to craft beer.