Week 7 Big Ten Preview

This week we have four teams on bye, so that makes for a shorter preview of the conference. Northwestern, Rutgers, Iowa, and Ohio State have the week off, though in Iowa’s case they still probably won’t find the end zone in practice. Our Boilers have the late game again, but as usual, everything starts at noon with B1G NUDE SATURDAY.

#10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at #5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) B1G NUDE SATURDAY, FOX

The opener this week is a very good one, and the winner will be labeled as the No. 1 contender to face Ohio State. Penn State hasn’t really been challenged too much since the Purdue game, while Michigan has looked a little worse every week. I still think the Wolverines are better. They have earned their undefeated record, while Penn State is undefeated because of Purdue’s largesse. The winner will control West Lafayette in College Football Imperialism. Michigan 21, Penn State 17

Minnesota (4-1, 1-1) at #24 Illinois (5-1, 2-1) Noon, BTN

This is a surprisingly big game in the West. I still think Minnesota is the best team in the division, but Illinois is on a roll with a lethal defense and at least some form of offense, unlike Iowa. Chase Brown and Mo Ibrahim are two great running backs for each side. These teams might finish the game in 2 hours if they run the ball well. Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Maryland (4-2, 1-2) at Indiana (3-3, 1-2) 3:30pm, ESPN2

Both teams need this one if they want to harbor bowl dreams. The Terps are a good team that could not take advantage of numerous opportunities last week against Purdue. Indiana at least challenged Michigan for three quarters before fading late. An Indiana win opens the door for a bowl game because Rutgers and Michigan State are on the schedule. Maryland 27, Indiana 20

Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) 4pm, FOX

The follow up to B1G NUDE SATURDAY is a dud, and probably a Loser Leaves Town match for the postseason. The Spartans have been very bad so far. Wisconsin at least showed a spark last week, but was that because they turned the corner or because Northwestern is bad? We don’t need them turning a corner before Purdue comes to Madison next week. Wisconsin 31, Michigan State 13

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) 7:30pm, BTN

If Purdue is going to win the west it beats the teams it should, and it should beat Nebraska. People are so desperate to make Nebraska a thing that they want to think they have turned it around because the beat Indiana and Rutgers. Nevermind that it is Indiana and Rutgers. Purdue pulls away late. Purdue 38, Nebraska 21