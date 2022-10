Purdue vs Nebraska: Depth Charts!

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Aidan O’Connell - 6th Austin Burton - 6th

Running Back

Devin Mockobee - RS FR Kobe Lewis - JR

Downing is dealing with an injury

Tight End

Payne Durham - SR Paul Piferi - RS JR

Wide Receiver

Charlie Jones - 5th TJ Sheffield - JR

Wide Receiver

Tyrone Tracy - 5th TJ Sheffield - RS JR

Wide Receiver

Mershawn Rice - JR Deon Burks - SO

Left Tackle

Mahamane Moussa - RS FR

Grad Transfer Daniel Johnson is out for the season

Left Guard

Spencer Holstege - JR Sione Finau - 5th

Center

Gus Hartwig - JR Josh Kaltenberger - RS SO

Right Guard

Marcus Mbow - RS FR Jared Byczinski - SO

Right Tackle

Eric Miller - 5th

Grad Transfer Daniel Johnson is out for the season

DEFENSE

Defensive End

Jack Sullivan - SR Khordae Syndor - SO

Nose Tackle

Lawrence Johnson - SR Cole Brevard - SO

Defense Tackle

Branson Deen - SR Prince James Boyd Jr - JR

LEO

Kydran Jenkins - SO Scotty Humpich - 5th

Middle Linebacker

Semisi Fakasiieki - 7TH YEAR! Kieren Douglas - 5th Clyde Washington - JR

Outside Linebacker

Jacob Wahlberg - JR OC Brothers - JR

Roll Safety/OLB “STAR”

Jalen Graham - SR - QUESTIONABLE Sanoussi Kane - JR

Cornerback

Cory Trice - SR Bryce Hampton - JR

Cornerback

Reese Taylor - SR Jamari Brown - SR

Free Safety

Cam Allen - SR Antonio Stevens - JR

Strong Safety

Sanoussi Kane - JR Ryan Brandt - JR

Chris Jefferson is out this week

Special Teams

Punter

Jack Ansell - SO

Kicker

Mitchell Fineran - 5th

Kick and Punt Return