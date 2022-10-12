Nebraska vs Purdue: 3 Keys to Victory

Jeff Brohm and Co are looking to extend their winning streak this weekend as they host the Scott Frostless Cornhuskers at 7:30 PM. The crowd is a sellout, tailgate should be a 10 and the Boilers are double digit home favs.

But, what are the 3 keys to victory?

Looking back to last week at Maryland, I said, we had to do these 3 things:

Hold Maryland under 30 - 29 was a close call but was right. Continue to run the ball - We did TRY and run the ball. Scored two touchdowns but we were not totally successful in terms of YPC. Get Pressure on the QB - We sacked Tagovailoa 3 times and pressured him multiple other times.

So I was kind of spot on?

But, anyway, here are my 3 keys to victory for this week against Nebraska.