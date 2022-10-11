 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Purdue vs Nebraska - Week 7

Purdue looks to extend their winning streak!

By kholderf and mike.turay1
NCAA Football: Purdue at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue is back at home after a two week road trip to Minnesota and Maryland.

Now, we are on to the next letter in the alphabet, as we host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Since the firing of Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers have looked more competent, but still only scored 14 points this past weekend against inept Rutgers,

Nothing matters in the past though, as the B1G is the definition of a week to week conference. On Draftkings.com Purdue opened as a -11.5 home favorite against Nebraska and I have seen the line move all the way to -13 on some websites.

I personally love Purdue up to -14 and over the game points total. If you can find a prop bet, I also like Mershawn Rice over on yards.

It is another night game in Ross-Ade Stadium and it will be PACKED! Gear up! Just as everyone thought, the winner of this game will sit alone at the top of the B1G West!

Opponent Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
Capacity 57,236
Surface Prescription Athletic Turf
Mascot Herbie Husker
Tickets $75 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 7:30pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -11.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Series tied 5-5
Last Purdue Win 28-23 at Nebraska on 10/30/2021
Last Nebraska Win 37-27 at Purdue on 12/5/2020
SB Nation Blog Representation Corn Nation
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 67 degrees as a high
2021 Nebraska Postseason None
Coach Mickey Joseph (2-1 as interim coach)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? T-Mill, Jace

