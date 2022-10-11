How to Watch: Purdue vs Nebraska - Week 7

Purdue is back at home after a two week road trip to Minnesota and Maryland.

Now, we are on to the next letter in the alphabet, as we host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Since the firing of Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers have looked more competent, but still only scored 14 points this past weekend against inept Rutgers,

Nothing matters in the past though, as the B1G is the definition of a week to week conference. On Draftkings.com Purdue opened as a -11.5 home favorite against Nebraska and I have seen the line move all the way to -13 on some websites.

I personally love Purdue up to -14 and over the game points total. If you can find a prop bet, I also like Mershawn Rice over on yards.

It is another night game in Ross-Ade Stadium and it will be PACKED! Gear up! Just as everyone thought, the winner of this game will sit alone at the top of the B1G West!