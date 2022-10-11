Purdue @ Maryland: Gameday Grades

Looking back is always fun, especially when it is after a win.

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a W and that is what matters most.

Offense - B

The pass game was back up to snuff after looking lackluster the previous week at Minnesota. But, the running game fell off, averaging less than 2 yards per carry as a team is truly pathetic. Payne Durham was locked in and had his best game of the season. Mershawn Rice is emerging as a #2 next to Charlie Jones, as Chuck Sizzle is starting to command double teams wherever he is at on the field. Jones was held to 3 catches for 15 yards. But the trio of Durham, Rice and Tracy made up for it, combining for over 200 yards.

Defense - C

The defense was okay for most of the game, but, at the end of each half, they struggled, again. I am not sure what the answer is to solve these problems, but whatever we are doing is not it at all. Graham was back for the first time since Penn State and was back to form. Having 8 tackles, a TFL and a PBU.

Special Teams - B

Ansell continues to impress this year, he averaged over 40 yards a punt again. Fineran was perfect on the day. Where I would love to see us improve is in the return game. Charlie Jones was the Big Ten Special Team POY in 2021. How can we get him loose?

Coaching - B

Overall, it was another solid day for the staff. Brohm seems to be locked in as a play caller this year. It is never easy to win on the road in the B1G and the fact that we have in back to back weeks shows some mental toughness that this team has. I am still trying to figure out some situational football, as the end of the first half was a disaster again, but I do think he played the end of the game about as perfect as he could, the defense just did not hold up their end and made it a little TOO exciting.