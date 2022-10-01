Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch

It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.

Yes, this is a must win for the West. A loss basically eliminates us. Do we get to see the return of Aidan O’Connell, or does Austin Burton get his second straight start behind center? Can the Purdue defense slow down an excellent running game, and can the Purdue offense score some points on one of the nation’s best defenses? We’ll find out today.