 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch

The Boilers need a win in the Twin Citiess

By Travis Miller
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.

Yes, this is a must win for the West. A loss basically eliminates us. Do we get to see the return of Aidan O’Connell, or does Austin Burton get his second straight start behind center? Can the Purdue defense slow down an excellent running game, and can the Purdue offense score some points on one of the nation’s best defenses? We’ll find out today.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers
Opponent #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers
Stadium Huntington Bank Stadium
Capacity 50,805
Surface Prescription Athletic Turf
Mascot Goldie the Gopher
Tickets $67 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time Noon EST
TV ESPN2
Online Streaming ESPN2
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Minnesota -12 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Minnesota leads 41-33-3 (have won 8 of last 9)
Last Purdue Win 31-17 at Purdue on 10/7/2017
Last Minnesota Win 20-13 at Purdue on 10/2/2021
SB Nation Blog Representation The Daily Gopher
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 71 degrees
2021 Minnesota Postseason Beat West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Coach PJ Fleck (39-23 in 6th year at Minnesota, 69-45 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? No

In This Stream

Purdue (2-2, 0-1) at #21 Minnesota (4-0, 1-0) Game Center

View all 11 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...