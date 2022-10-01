Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch

It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.
Yes, this is a must win for the West. A loss basically eliminates us. Do we get to see the return of Aidan O’Connell, or does Austin Burton get his second straight start behind center? Can the Purdue defense slow down an excellent running game, and can the Purdue offense score some points on one of the nation’s best defenses? We’ll find out today.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|#21 Minnesota Golden Gophers
|Stadium
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|Capacity
|50,805
|Surface
|Prescription Athletic Turf
|Mascot
|Goldie the Gopher
|Tickets
|$67 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|Noon EST
|TV
|ESPN2
|Online Streaming
|ESPN2
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Minnesota -12 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Minnesota leads 41-33-3 (have won 8 of last 9)
|Last Purdue Win
|31-17 at Purdue on 10/7/2017
|Last Minnesota Win
|20-13 at Purdue on 10/2/2021
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|The Daily Gopher
|Weather Forecast
|Partly Cloudy, 71 degrees
|2021 Minnesota Postseason
|Beat West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Coach
|PJ Fleck (39-23 in 6th year at Minnesota, 69-45 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|No
