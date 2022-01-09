Purdue Basketball vs. Michigan Postponed

In a move that I had been anticipated since yesterday, Purdue and Michigan announced that their game set for this Tuesday has been postponed due to Covid issues within the Michigan program.

SCHEDULE NOTE



Tuesday’s game at Michigan has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program.



The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. pic.twitter.com/FKkxSJNDdb — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 9, 2022

Due to the changes in the scheduling situation around Covid that the conference announced the teams will look to reschedule this game in the future. No word at this point on when that would be. Before going into the basketball aspect of all of this I hope that everyone in the Michigan program comes out of this healthy. Approximately 830K have died in the USA alone. Let’s hope they all return healthy and the team can get back to basketball.

With that out of the way we need to at least touch on the basketball aspect of this. From a Purdue perspective I would much rather have played Michigan on Tuesday. Sure, Purdue isn’t looking great right now but Michigan looks worse. They haven’t put together all of their talent yet and it’s shown on the court. The longer this season goes on I suspect the better they will get. Therefore, I’d rather play them now.

This means that Purdue’s next game will be Friday evening when the Cornhuskers of Nebraska come into Mackey Arena. Despite me wanting to play Michigan right away this break could be good for the team. Caleb Furst hasn’t looked the player we saw to start the year. Brandon Newman didn’t even see the court against Penn State. Eric Hunter Jr. continues to try to find himself. Maybe this time off will allow them to get to work and find what they need. Only time will tell. Until then let’s allow this team to take a break and catch their collective breaths.