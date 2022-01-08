Purdue at Penn State GameThread & How to Watch

It is not panic time, at least not yet.

Despite all the proclamations of the sky falling, Purdue is a desperation heave from being No. 1 right now coming off of a home loss where it played arguably its worst game of the season and one of the best players in the country went crazy. As I said earlier this week: in all three of coach Painter’s Big Ten title winning seasons Purdue lost two of its first five league games, In 2010 it even lost THREE.

That is not to say things are rosy though. You have to start winning at some point, and Purdue has thinned its margin for error at the moment. We have seen some deficiencies the last couple of games. Both Purdue losses have come because an individual player went the hell off and we couldn’t adjust to slow them down. The Boilers must improve their defensive effort and work out some kinks offensively. Penn State is a good opponent to do that against. They are decent. They are in the top 75 so it is a tier 1 game since it is on the road, but Purdue is favored. This needs to be a get right game, as it is the first of four road games in the next five.

It is not time to panic, but lose this one and it is verging on time to panic.