Purdue at Penn State GameThread & How to Watch

Get right game?

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It is not panic time, at least not yet.

Despite all the proclamations of the sky falling, Purdue is a desperation heave from being No. 1 right now coming off of a home loss where it played arguably its worst game of the season and one of the best players in the country went crazy. As I said earlier this week: in all three of coach Painter’s Big Ten title winning seasons Purdue lost two of its first five league games, In 2010 it even lost THREE.

That is not to say things are rosy though. You have to start winning at some point, and Purdue has thinned its margin for error at the moment. We have seen some deficiencies the last couple of games. Both Purdue losses have come because an individual player went the hell off and we couldn’t adjust to slow them down. The Boilers must improve their defensive effort and work out some kinks offensively. Penn State is a good opponent to do that against. They are decent. They are in the top 75 so it is a tier 1 game since it is on the road, but Purdue is favored. This needs to be a get right game, as it is the first of four road games in the next five.

It is not time to panic, but lose this one and it is verging on time to panic.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Penn State Nittany Lions Record: 7-5, 2-2 Big Ten
From: State College, PA
Game Location: State College, PA
Venue: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261)
Odds: Purdue by 8.5
Date & Time: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 12pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 72
NET 82
Blog Representation: Black Shoe Diaries
2020-21 Record 11-14, 7-12 Big Ten
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 8 appearances, last in 2011. 1954 Final Four
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 41-13
Last Purdue win: 73-52 at Penn State on 2/26/2021
Last Penn State win: 88-76 on 2/11/202 at Purdue
Coach: Micah Shrewsberry (7-5 in first year at Penn State)

