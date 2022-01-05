Purdue Football: Brad Lambert Hired as Defensive Coordinator at Wake Forest

Well, it had been rumored for a few days, but Coach Brad Lambert, our Co-DC and LBS coach is headed back to Wake Forest.

Coach spent 2001 to 2010 at Wake, and there he started his family, where most of his family still resides.

From there, he became the first head football coach at Charlotte. After leaving Charlotte, he was the Associate HC and Defensive Coordinator at Marshall. The Marshall staff was let go and Coach Brohm took no time hiring him.

It is a move that I hate, he did a great job working with Mark Hagen and Ron English as the 3 Co-Dcs, but a man with Head Coaching Experience.

Going to Wake in my opinion is motivated mostly by family, but he will also lose the Co Tag and it will solely be a Defensive Coordinator.

For Purdue, what does it mean? Well, Ron English and Mark Hagen probably stay as Co-DCs, with Coach English calling the on field defense.

But, what do we do with the vacancy at LB? I think we look down the staff at David Elson. Coach Elson has served as a defensive coordinator at a variety of places, at Purdue, he was hired for Quality Control this past August.

Just my knee jerk reaction, as news broke.

Best of luck, Coach Lambert!