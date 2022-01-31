Jaden Ivey Wins First Big Ten Player of the Week

The Big Ten Conference announced their weekly awards today and it contained a Purdue flavor. Purdue star sophomore Jaden Ivey was honored with the Big Ten Player of the Week. Somehow, this is just the first such award for Ivey. Seems wrong but sure enough it’s true.

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK.@IveyJaden earns the award for the first time after leading Purdue to wins over Iowa and Ohio State.



☑️ vs. Iowa: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts

☑️ vs. OSU: 21 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts



Also named @MarchMadnessMBB National Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/1HKQOsGKne — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 31, 2022

As you can see from the tweet above from the Purdue men’s basketball account Ivey was also honored with the March Madness National Player of the Week. Sort of a big deal for the young man. This is especially true when you consider that Ivey is dealing with a hip injury and has been coming off the bench for the past two games.

Ivey averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists over the two games. Those stats are impressive sure but they don’t truly capture the impact this young man had on the game. He was extremely active on defense and can just be a momentum stopper for the opponent if Ivey finds a way to bring the crowd to life (or shut it up depending on the location).

Ivey of course also hit the huge game winner against Ohio State, for the second year in a row. If you’d like to relive that moment, as I know I would, take a look at it below. Ivey and the rest of the team are back in action Wednesday at Minnesota.